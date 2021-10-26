Cooperate to bring permanent solution in hills: Mamata Banerjee to leaders in north Bengal

Siliguri: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday assured the leaders of the hills that she would find a permanent solution to their political demands and even wants election of Gorkha Territorial Authority (GTA).

“After the COVID-19 situation improves, a new voters list will be made and elections to GTA and panchayats will be held subsequently,” said Mamata.

Notably, the election has not been organized for the last four years and the issue was raised by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“We will offer a permanent political solution to the hills. Let us work on the development of Darjeeling. People of North Bengal have seen so much politics over the years. Now, let’s come and play the game of developmental politics. You give me an opportunity and I will assure you that I will get a permanent solution for Darjeeling,” said Mamata to the hill leaders including Anit Thapa and former faction of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Roshan Giri.

Slamming BJP for demanding separate statehood of North Bengal, Banerjee also ruled out separation of Darjeeling from Bengal.

“They (BJP) are not seen meeting people after elections. The only agenda of BJP is to play divisive politics. I will ask you (local leaders) to submit a plan to the government for chalking out a permanent solution. By keeping Darjeeling in Bengal, I am ready to help you all in every possible way so that your children get good jobs. There is much scope in this region and we will set up several industries in North Bengal,” further mentioned the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Taking further potshots at the BJP-led Central government, Mamata alleged that decision to extend BSF’s jurisdiction is to ‘torture’ common people.

“In the garb of extending BSF's jurisdiction, people will be tortured. There was no need to do so, the BSF does not even have the authority to lodge an FIR. People of West Bengal are living in peace. I have already sent a letter to the PM on the issue,” further mentioned Mamata.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 10:41 PM IST