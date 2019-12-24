CoolBano #FoolNahi: BJP's new campaign to mock NRC-CAA protesters

The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both the Houses of Parliament has created commotion in the entire country. Opposition parties and students from universities across the country are protesting against the Act. The incidents of public property being destroyed and people being shot by cops have rocked the country.

Meanwhile to counter the protests the Narendra Modi-led BJP has released an awareness video on Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) and National Register of Citizen (NRC).

The video urges the protesters to stay away from the rumours relating to CAA and NRC and instead read and get informed about the Act which seeks to grants citizenship for Hindu, Sikh, Parsi, Jain, Buddhist and Christian immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.