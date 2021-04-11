Cooch Behar violence: Amit Shah reverses Mamata Banerjee's allegations against her; says she provoked violence

Reversing the charges on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Hom Minister Amit Shah said that she is the one who instigated for the violence that took place in Cooch Behar during the fourth phas of West Bengal assembly polls. "Mamata Banerjee's advice to gherao central forces instigated people to attack the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) in Sitalkuchi. Even now, attempts are being made to politicise the killings," Mr Shah said during a rally in Santipur.

He further said, "My humble request to the people of Bengal is to celebrate the festival of democracy peacefully in the rest of the voting phases. Vote, and make your favourite candidate win. Work to create a new history of peaceful elections in Bengal."

"I promise the people of Bengal that after May 2, when the BJP government will be formed in Bengal under the leadership of Modi ji, this electoral violence, political violence will leave Bengal forever," Mr Shah said.

Over the incident, Mamata Banerjee demanded his resignation and labelled the killing of four people in central force firing at Cooch Behar "a genocide", saying the victims were "sprayed with bullets in the chest and neck".

The CM also spoke to the families of the people killed in a firing incident in Cooch Behar during the fourth phase of polling on Saturday over a video call and assured them help. Calling the firing incident a 'genocide', she called the Prime Minister and Home Minister of the country 'incompetent'.

The Chief Minister held a press conference in Siliguri where she talked with the family members of the deceased through video calling.