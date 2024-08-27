'Conviction Rate For Rape Cases In India Is 26%,' Says TMC's Abhishek Banerjee While Demanding Law Ensuring Punishment Within 50 Days

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee said that the conviction rate for rape cases in India is 26 per cent. He also demanded a stringent "anti-rape law" that ensures trials and convictions within 50 days.

Banerjee posted on X a chart that stated rapes and atrocities against women in the last 15 days after the RG Kar Hospital incident.

The TMC MP said, "This collage stands as a stark reminder of the state of affairs in India over the last 15 days as the nation fights for justice against rape. The answer is clear: a stringent anti-rape law that ensures trials and convictions within 50 days, followed by immediate and harsh punishment. The shocking truth is that the conviction rate for rape cases in India is a dismal 26 per cent. This translates to only 26 convictions out of every 100 reported cases, while 74 offenders escape unpunished."

"If we are to deliver justice to the victims of this appalling crime, it is imperative that we demand a time-bound anti-rape law from our state and union government," he added.

Abhishek Banerjee also asserted that anything else is futile, merely symbolic, and ultimately ineffective. The TMC MP's statement comes in the wake of a scheduled protest of students on Tuesday against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College.

West Bengal Police Tightens Security Around West Bengal State Secretariat

Meanwhile, in the wake of the scheduled protests the West Bengal police have tightened security around the West Bengal state secretariat "Nabanna". Ahead of the demonstration, the police deployed vajra vehicles, water cannons, and Riot Control Force in the area while containers were placed to block the roads.

'RG Kar Medical College & Hospital Is Gradually Coming Back To Normal Life,' Says Saptarshi Chatterjee

Meanwhile, after days of protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital over the sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor, the hospital is gradually coming back to normal life as patient numbers have crossed 1000 now, Saptarshi Chatterjee, Medical Superintendent and Vice President of the Hospital said on Tuesday.

The brutal rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor on the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital premises sparked outrage all over the country. The incident shook the entire nation, and since then several protests have been staged demanding justice for the victim.

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.