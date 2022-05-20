Convicted to year in prison, Navjot Singh Sidhu seeks more time to surrender on medical grounds

Navjot Sidhu, sentenced to a year in jail by Supreme Court for a 35-year-old road rage incident, has reportedly sought a few more weeks to surrender to the court, on medical grounds reported NDTV.

The Supreme Court on Thursday announced a one-year jail sentence for Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in a road rage case that transpired in 1988, which led to the death of an elderly man. The apex court announced the sentence after the family of the deceased victim submitted a plea to the court.

While delivering the verdict, the court said, “The hand can also be a weapon by itself where say a boxer, a wrestler or a cricketer or an extremely physically fit person inflicts the same. This may be understood where a blow may be given either by a physically fit person or to a more aged person.”

“Insofar as the injury caused is concerned, this Court has accepted the plea of a single blow by hand being given on the head of the deceased. In our view, it is this significance which is an error apparent on the face of the record needing some remedial action,” the apex court further added, as per PTI.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 11:02 AM IST