Controversy Erupts Over Sansad TV's Ticker During No-Confidence Motion Debate

The textual content scrolling in a narrow ticker during the live telecast of Lok Sabha proceedings on Sansad TV ignited a significant controversy during the discussion concerning the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government today.

Congress's deputy leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, initiated the debate after a commotion arose due to BJP MPs questioning why Rahul Gandhi wasn't the first speaker. The next speaker listed was BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

Ticker causes uproar

However, before Nishikant Dubey's speech, Danish Ali, an MP from Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, observed that the ticker on Sansad TV was displaying updates about the government's achievements rather than reflecting the ongoing debate's progress. Notably, the Bahujan Samaj Party hasn't taken a stance either for or against the no-confidence motion.

Ali's remarks led to huge uproar from the opposition MPs, turning it into a protest. Amidst the turmoil, Speaker Om Birla playfully remarked, "Mere paas button nahi hai (I don't have the button)." Additionally, the Speaker humorously conveyed to Dubey that the Opposition seemed to be "scared" about his speech.

Dubey hits out at opposition and Ali

In the subsequent address, Dubey launched a verbal attack on both the Opposition and Ali. He took a dig at the Amroha MP by referencing a recent video capturing a heated exchange between Ali and a BJP legislator during a public event.

Amid the controversy surrounding the viral video, BJP MLC Hari Singh Dhillon had asserted that Ali had protested against the chanting of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogans at a government-sponsored event. The Bahujan Samaj Party leader countered this by stating that BJP leaders had taken over the stage and initiated slogans in support of their own leaders. He raised the question of how a platform meant for a government event could transform into a political spectacle.

The no-confidence motion was introduced by the Opposition as a final endeavor to compel Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the Manipur situation in Parliament.