Controversial Videos of 'Woman Teacher' Wearing A Bra And Fondling Breasts During Online Classes Spark Outrage

A series of viral videos circulating on social media have brought attention to a teacher named Madhu Singh, but not for positive reasons.

These videos, which allegedly feature Madhu Singh conducting online classes on her YouTube channel, depict her engaging in inappropriate behavior by fondling her breasts while teaching. Shockingly, she is seen wearing a bra during these online lessons.

The videos have elicited strong reactions from users, with some expressing anger towards the teacher's actions. Additionally, the viral videos have become fodder for memes and humorous content.

One user named Renu Sharma, tweeting the video, said, "Meet Kalyugi teacher "Madhu Singh" Nowadays, it is difficult to judge how low people can stoop to earn money. Earlier we used to teach our children गुरुर्ब्रह्मा गुरुर्विष्णुः गुरुर्देवो महेश्वरः। गुरुरेव परंब्रह्म तस्मै श्रीगुरवे नमः।। But few do not fall in this category."

Another user, accusing the woman teacher of tarnishing image of teaching community, wrote in Hindi: "This is Madhu Singh, she gets the children prepared for government jobs. For the last few days, she is trending on social media. In the video class, she chooses her clothes in a strange way. Because their channel is new, they resort to obscenity to get more views. Have such people not tarnished the teachers? Millions of views are now coming on her YouTube channel. What do you say??"

One user on Twitter said, "Teaching in a bra while caressing her breasts! WTF is wrong with people these days. Psychological disorder or shameless character? She should be jailed for profanity and tarnishing the teaching profession with such vulgar acts. God save the kids who might be watching her channel. 12 lakh plus views for this filth!"

While some of the users were furious over these acts of the teacher, others turned it into an opportunity to create funny memes.

