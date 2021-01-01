ContributeForRamMandir trends on Twitter as politicos ask 'Ram Bhakts' to donate for Ayodhya temple

Multiple reports indicated on Friday that a new plan is now being prepared for construction of the much-debated Ram Janmabhoomi temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. According to the reports, the new plan will oversee the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya being adapted in the model of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.
Meanwhile, several devotees were seen being expressing their concerns on the internet over potential insecurity regarding the deep foundation work of the temple considering that the piling has failed due to shallow reservoirs and brittle sand under the temple.
In light of these new developments, netizens took to their personal Twitter handles to trend the hashtag #ContributeForRamMandir on this day, in order to crowdfund the work of the construction of the holy temple in Ayodhya.
The trend was started by Arun Yadav, the state IT and social media head of the BJP's Haryana unit. Later, several self-styled Hindu nationalists accounts also started to post in context with the hasghtag, asking for donations "in the name of Ram".
Some Twitter accounts also talked of one 'Bhama Shah Dadi' of Ujjain who, at 95 years of age, had reportedly donated over 1 lakh rupees for the Ram Mandir construction.
Meanwhile, the treasurer of the trust overseeing the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir project said on Thursday that the upcoming temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya will connect all his devotees and help the Uttar Pradesh town emerge as the "cultural capital" of the world.
A nationwide public campaign to collect funds for the temple will be launched on January 15, Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj, treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, had said.
The aim behind the campaign is to reach out to 11 crore households in four lakh villages across the country, said the seer at a press conference here.
Giriji Maharaj said during the donation drive, coupons worth Rs 1,000, Rs 100 and Rs 10 will be used and collected funds will be immediately deposited into the designated bank account of the trust.
