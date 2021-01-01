ContributeForRamMandir trends on Twitter as politicos ask 'Ram Bhakts' to donate for Ayodhya temple

Multiple reports indicated on Friday that a new plan is now being prepared for construction of the much-debated Ram Janmabhoomi temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. According to the reports, the new plan will oversee the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya being adapted in the model of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

Meanwhile, several devotees were seen being expressing their concerns on the internet over potential insecurity regarding the deep foundation work of the temple considering that the piling has failed due to shallow reservoirs and brittle sand under the temple.

In light of these new developments, netizens took to their personal Twitter handles to trend the hashtag #ContributeForRamMandir on this day, in order to crowdfund the work of the construction of the holy temple in Ayodhya.

The trend was started by Arun Yadav, the state IT and social media head of the BJP's Haryana unit. Later, several self-styled Hindu nationalists accounts also started to post in context with the hasghtag, asking for donations "in the name of Ram".

Some Twitter accounts also talked of one 'Bhama Shah Dadi' of Ujjain who, at 95 years of age, had reportedly donated over 1 lakh rupees for the Ram Mandir construction.