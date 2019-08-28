Contractor shoots himself over pending dues outside the PWD office in Varanasi

Varanasi: A contractor allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself inside the office of a PWD Chief Engineer in Nadesar area in Varanasi on Wednesday. According to reports, the contractor was upset over alleged harassment by the officials and non-payment of dues.

The deceased, Avadhesh Srivastava, reached the Chief Engineer's Office to meet him and raised the issue of his pending dues, as well as of harassment by officials. After failing to get a satisfactory reply from the officials, he took out his revolver and shot himself. He died on the spot.