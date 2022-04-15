e-Paper Get App
Home / India / Contractor death case: Karnataka minister Eshwarappa to quit today, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:27 AM IST

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai | Photo Credit: PTI
New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said state minister KS Eshwarappa, who is facing charges of abetment to suicide in connection with the death of a civil contractor in Udupi, will resign at his 'own will' on Friday. Speaking to reporters, Bommai said Eshwarappa will officially tender his resignation today (April 15) evening and there was no need for Opposition to become “an investigation officer or judge”.

Addressing a press meet, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "State Min KS Eshwarappa has decided to resign on his own & will tender his resignation today evening. No need for opposition to become an investigation officer or judge as everything will come out after probe.''

The contractor, Santhosh Patil (40), was found dead Tuesday in a lodge in Udupi region. He is suspected to have consumed poison, and the police are investigating it as a suspected case of suicide.

Prior to his death, Patil had accused Eshwarappa and his associates of not releasing payments for road work worth Rs 4 crore, which he had carried out at Hindalga village in Belagavi, and “demanding a commission of 40 per cent”.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:27 AM IST