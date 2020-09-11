Contempt pe Contempt: Plea filed in SC against Rajdeep for tweets on Prashant Bhushan case

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking contempt proceedings against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai for his tweets on the Prashant Bhushan case.

According to a report by The Hindu, the petitioner has written to the Attorney General K K Venugopal seeking his consent as per Supreme Court Rules to initiate contempt proceedings against Sardesai. The petitioner cited one of the tweets by Sardesai where he had criticised the one-rupee penalty imposed on Bhushan by the court; and the other tweet citing that the top court cannot debar any lawyer from practice.

The petitioner Astha Khurana, through advocate on record Om Prakash Parihar, has contended that Sardesai's statement is not only a cheap publicity stunt but a deliberate attempt to spread hatred in form of an anti-India campaign to resist in every way against the top court and judiciary as a machinery.