Arvind Kejriwal's power play: Consumers using up to 200 units electricity need not pay bills

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that consumers consuming up to 200 units of electricity won't need to pay their power bills.
Making the announcement, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will give full subsidy to those consuming up to 200 units of electricity. Those consuming 201 to 401 units of electricity will continue to get 50 per cent power subsidy from the government, he added.
