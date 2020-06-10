Construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya begins with 'Rudra Abhishek' ceremony

The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya begun today and the first bricks will be laid for its foundation.

According to a report by Times Now, the construction in Ayodhya started after an elaborate 'Rudra Abhishek' ceremony held at the Kuber Tila temple on Wednesday morning to mark the beginning of temple construction.

Led by Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, spokesperson for Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (who is the president of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust), about 25 priests participated in the rituals.

The ''Rudra Abhishek'', according to the Mahant, was held to appease Lord Shiva and seek his protection from any obstacles that may come in the way of temple construction.