Constitutional values are being attacked by way of a concerted and vicious conspiracy: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Taking on the government on the eve of the 71st Republic Day, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi said, here on Saturday, the constitutional values were no longer safe.

"Today, the Constitution and its values are being attacked by way of a concerted and vicious conspiracy. Constitutional principles are being systematically encroached upon as also the independence of constitutional institutions is being scuttled at the whims of autocratic authoritarianism," Gandhi said in the statement.

Urging citizens to protect the Constitution, she said, "It's the duty of every citizen to stand united in defence of the Constitution." Gandhi said agriculture and farmers were on the verge of devastation, the youth were ravaged by unfathomable unemployment and the country was facing recession and closure of factories.