Consignment of 500 body protectors airlifted from Mumbai to Leh: Report

After a deadly clash between the Indian and Chinese army on June 15 in which 20 soldiers were killed, a consignment of 500 body protectors (riot protective gear) was airlifted from Mumbai to Leh.
According to a report by India Today, the first consignment of 500 sets of full-body protectors was airlifted from the Mumbai-based supplier to Leh where it is to be distributed among troops deployed along the LAC. The body protectors comprise padded polycarbonate inserts and protects wearers from sharp objects and stones.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated. The frontline bases of the army and the air force along the nearly 3,500 km de-facto border with China were put on high alert.
The clash in Galwan Valley on Monday night is the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La in 1967 when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed.
The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India contests it. Prior to the clashes, both sides have been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)