Consignment of 500 body protectors airlifted from Mumbai to Leh: Report

After a deadly clash between the Indian and Chinese army on June 15 in which 20 soldiers were killed, a consignment of 500 body protectors (riot protective gear) was airlifted from Mumbai to Leh.

According to a report by India Today, the first consignment of 500 sets of full-body protectors was airlifted from the Mumbai-based supplier to Leh where it is to be distributed among troops deployed along the LAC. The body protectors comprise padded polycarbonate inserts and protects wearers from sharp objects and stones.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated. The frontline bases of the army and the air force along the nearly 3,500 km de-facto border with China were put on high alert.