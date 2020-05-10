Cong's Abhishek Singhvi takes umbrage with Chinese state media's new geography lesson about Everest

His comments came after the official website of China Global Television Network (CGTN) has published a tweet with pictures of Mount Everest stating: "An extraordinary sun halo was spotted Friday in the skies over Mount Qomolangma, also known as Mount Everest, the world's highest peak located in China's Tibet Autonomous Region."

The 8,848-metre peak is located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas and the international border between Nepal and Tibet runs across its summit point.

As per experts, Nepal and China had signed a border dispute resolution agreement in 1960 according to which it was decided that Mount Everest will be divided, and southern part of it will belong to Nepal and Northern part to Tibet Autonomous Region which China claims as its own.

Speaking to ANI about the CGTN tweet, Professor of Chinese studies at Jawahar Lal Nehru University, Srikant Kondapali, said, "It is a not a new thing, China is trying to consolidate its claims on Tibet and Everest." "The Everest on the Tibet side is treacherous and very less used by the Chinese side, there is no trace of tourism from that side, as it is very steep and also visa is an issue," Srikant added.