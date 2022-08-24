e-Paper Get App

Congress's YouTube channel deleted, party says 'probing whether it was sabotage or technical glitch'

We are investigating what caused this, said Congress.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 07:23 PM IST
Congress |

The Congress on Wednesday said its YouTube channel has been deleted and it is investigating whether a technical glitch or sabotage had caused this.

"Our YouTube channel - 'Indian National Congress' has been deleted. We are fixing it and have been in touch with Google/YouTube teams," the party said on its official Twitter handle.

"We are investigating what caused this - a technical glitch or sabotage. Hope to be back soon. Team INC Social Media," it said.

