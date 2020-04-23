Congress's Sanjay Jha says Arnab Goswami had begged to get an exclusive byte of Sonia Gandhi

On Thursday, Congress leader Sanjay Jha said that Arnab Goswami when he was working with Times Now had begged to get an exclusive byte of Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi.
Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Jha wrote: "When he was in Times Now after one of our TV debates, Arnab Goswami begged of me to get an exclusive byte of Mrs Sonia Gandhi. I didn’t say yes or no because that was not my decision. But here’s the catch, Arnab promised to change his trajectory in return. More in my book."
Arnab Goswami had accused Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi of being silent on the mob lynching incident which took place in Maharashtra's Palghar on the night of April 16. In a TV debate, Goswami said that Sonia Gandhi would not have remained silent if Christian padres would have been the victims.
On Thursday, Two persons were arrested on Thursday morning for allegedly attacking Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and his wife in Mumbai. Goswami in his complaint to the police has alleged that he and his wife were attacked by Youth Congress workers when they were driving back home from the Republic TV Headquarters in Worli.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)