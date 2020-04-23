Congress's Sanjay Jha says Arnab Goswami had begged to get an exclusive byte of Sonia Gandhi

On Thursday, Congress leader Sanjay Jha said that Arnab Goswami when he was working with Times Now had begged to get an exclusive byte of Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi.

Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Jha wrote: "When he was in Times Now after one of our TV debates, Arnab Goswami begged of me to get an exclusive byte of Mrs Sonia Gandhi. I didn’t say yes or no because that was not my decision. But here’s the catch, Arnab promised to change his trajectory in return. More in my book."