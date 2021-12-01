Congress's 'mahengai hatao' rally to be held in Jaipur on Dec 12 after being cancelled in Delhi

The Congress's mega rally against rising inflation in the country will now be held in Jaipur instead of New Delhi on December 12 said Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal after it was cancelled in Delhi.

The Congress Secretary slammed the Centre for the cancellation of 'mahengai hatao' rally alleging that the Modi government has advised the Delhi governor to cancel the permission which was given previously given and said that the rally will now take place in Jaipur instead.

"Modi govt in a prejudiced conspiracy got Lt Gov of Delhi to cancel permission for "Mahangai Hatao Rally" at Dwarka. Congress isn't going to get intimidated by their tactics. It has been decided that Rally will be organized in Jaipur on Dec 12 itself," ANI quoted saying KC Venugopal.

Venugopal and senior party leader Ajay Maken will come to Jaipur on Friday for making preparations for the rally.

"The proposed rally against rising inflation to be held in New Delhi on December 12 will be organised in Jaipur," the source said.

The All India Congress Committee has announced a 'mehangai hatao rally' on December 12 against the rising inflation in the country and the alleged failure of the Centre to bring down the skyrocketing prices of the commodities needed by the common people.

The rally was earlier scheduled to be held at Ramlila Ground in New Delhi.

