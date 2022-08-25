Congress’ YouTube channel with 2M subscribers is back

The Congress on Wednesday reported that its YouTube channel got deleted over some reasons. They had further said on investigating whether it is a technical glitch or sabotage. However, earlier this day, the Indian National Congress took to Twitter to reveal that their social media space is back.

We are back! For more detailed videos and in depth content tune into our YouTube channel - Indian National Congress.

https://t.co/ApMcnR3aMH https://t.co/Z7h3dR7UGd — Congress (@INCIndia) August 25, 2022

On Wednesday, the political party said its YouTube channel was deleted. Their tweet read confirming the incident, "Our YouTube channel - 'Indian National Congress' has been deleted. We are fixing it and have been in touch with Google/YouTube teams."

"We are investigating what caused this - a technical glitch or sabotage. Hope to be back soon. Team INC Social Media," it said.

The YouTube channel which has about 2M subscribers reads in its about section, "The Official Channel of India's most vibrant political movement... We led the freedom movement on this core tenet and more than six decades after we became an independent nation, we can claim that democracy has percolated into our deepest pores."