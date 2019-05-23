After losing to him in 2014, Irani has is currently leading Rahul by over 30,000 votes in Amethi. Rahul Gandhi in his press conference has already accepted the defeat before it was even declared.

Rahul Gandhi will be the first Gandhi to lose bastion. This will also be a huge moral defeat for the leader who described Amethi as his second home.

Since 2014 Amethi has been one of the most important constituency in the country to look out for the results as the president of the oldest political party in India has been contesting from here. In 2014 Smriti Irani, BJP’s star campaigner and immensely talented speaker had contested against him for the first time where she lost the election by a very little margin.

Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani entered politics around the same time. Irani in 2003 and Gandhi in 2004. However, Gandhi was looked up to as a powerful personality since he belonged to the legendary family in politics. He had the whole of his family as a support to him and makes sure that he makes his way out in politics.

On the other hand Smriti Irani started of as a Vice President of the Youth Wing of Maharashtra. Starting at this stage and contesting against Kapil Sibal to being the Union textile Minister today and contesting against the president of Congress for the second time is what so commendable about her.

Smriti Irani campaigned aggressively in Amethi, where she had contested and lost to Rahul Gandhi in 2014 but had managed to reduce his winning margin to one lakh. She kept visiting the constituency regularly and launched central schemes there.

Irani, seeking to wrest power from the Gandhi scion, registered an active presence in the constituency, making gains at the cost of the “missing MP”.

Amethi, largely a rural constituency around 130 km from UP capital Lucknow, features one of the most watched battles in this national election.