Congress Working Committee meeting to be held at AICC headquarters on May 9

Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting shall be be held at AICC headquarters on 9th May in Delhi. The meeting comes ahead of the 'Chintan Shivir' to chalk out the party's future strategy.

In the last CWC meeting, it was decided by the party to call a 'Chintan Shivir' to formulate a strategy for the course correction to reverse the trend of electoral defeats after the party's abysmal performance in the recently held Assembly polls in five states.

The party is now in power in only two states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and is part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Delhi | Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to be held in AICC headquarters on 9th May. — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

Several meetings have already been held for the preparation of the Chintan Shivir.

Senior leaders Ambika Soni, Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik and party general secretary organization KC Venugopal are deliberating on the preparation of the Chintan Shivir in the meeting held in the Congress War Room on Tuesday.

Earlier, the party had called the meeting of the CWC on March 13 after the poll debacle in the five states in the meet it was decided that a 'Chintan Shivir' will be held to assess the defeat and to prepare the future road map for the party.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 08:50 PM IST