Congress Workers Protest Against Delhi Government's Power Tariff Hike; Visuals Surface

Congress Workers Protest Against Delhi Government's Power Tariff Hike

Delhi: The Congress party organised a demonstration on Tuesday to protest against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi over the increase in power tariffs in the national capital. According to officials, domestic consumers in Delhi using more than 200 and up to 600 units of electricity per month will experience a hike of up to Rs 265 in their monthly bills due to an increase in the power purchase adjustment cost (PPAC) imposed by distribution companies (discoms).

Promised Free Electricity Not Delivered

Party leaders and workers gathered outside the AAP office in central Delhi and accused the city government of failing to fulfill its promise of providing free electricity to consumers. Atishi, the Power Minister, clarified that consumers with monthly consumption of up to 200 units, who currently receive zero bills, will not be affected by the tariff hike. However, those who are not eligible for a subsidy will have to pay nearly eight percent more on their monthly bills.

PPAC Surcharge Hike Authorized by Regulatory Commission

The increase in the PPAC surcharge by the discoms was approved by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission. This decision has drawn criticism and prompted the Congress party to voice their discontent with the AAP government's handling of power tariffs.

Delhi Govt Says Electricity Getting Costlier Due to Centre's mismanagement

Power consumers in Delhi with monthly usage of over 200 units will have to pay more after an 8 per cent hike in the power purchase adjustment cost (PPAC), prompting Minister Atishi to allege that electricity is getting costlier in the city due to the Centre's mismanagement.

Atishi Gives Details

Atishi, the power minister in the city government, told reporters on Monday that the hike will not impact consumers whose electricity consumption is 200 units or below. There will be a 8 per cent hike in PPAC surcharge in power bills of those consumers who do not get subsidy, she said.

"I just want to tell the consumers that only the Centre is responsible for this hike. It has forced the use of imported coal, which is 10 times costlier than domestic coal. This is despite no lack of coal mines or availability of coal in the country," she said.