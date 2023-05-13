 'Congress will win over 120 seats': Siddaramaiah as his party surges ahead in early trends
Leading in Varuna against BJP minister V Somanna, the former Chief Minister has been forecasting a Congress triumph.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
Siddaramaiah, the former Chief Minister of Congress, expressed assurance that the party would independently establish a government in Karnataka, as the party crossed the halfway mark by mid-morning.

"We will come to power on our own strength... Congress will win with over 120 seats," Siddaramaiah told reporters on Saturday.

Leading in Varuna against BJP minister V Somanna, the former Chief Minister has been forecasting a Congress triumph. Additionally, he has dismissed any possibility of forming a coalition with his former ally, HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular.

Currently, the Congress leads are around 120, which is significantly higher than the majority mark of 113 in the 224-member assembly. The party has called upon all its leaders to gather in Bengaluru, seemingly to gather and prevent any attempts at poaching.

Congress plans to shift out MLAs to Tamil Nadu

According to reports, the party has reserved numerous resorts and hotels in the vicinity of Bengaluru.

Sources within the Congress party have revealed that their ultimate strategy is to transport their MLAs to the neighboring state of Tamil Nadu, where the Congress is part of the coalition government with MK Stalin's DMK. The BJP has mocked this move, with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stating that the Congress does not have faith in its own MLAs.

