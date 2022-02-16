Congress was scared of PM Modi's Punjab rally, party hired people in an attempt to stop it: Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of assembly polls

Nearly a month after Prime MInister Narendra Modi's security lapse incident in Punjab, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday in the poll bound state targetted the Congress led government in the state alleging that the grand old party was scared of his rally so they hired people in an attempt to stop his rally.

Earlier in January, Prime Minister's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to road blockage by some protestors about 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala in Punjab.

Amit Shah ahead of the assemby polls in Ferozepur said, PM Modi had chosen Ferozepore for election campaigning, his rally was scheduled here. "But Congress was scared of his rally,so they hired people in an attempt to stop his rally", the home minister said.

"You can neither stop us like this nor will people of Punjab like your tactics," Mr Shah continued his attack on Congress.

Further he asked, "When a guest like Narendra Modi comes to Punjab, should he not be welcomed? "Instead of welcoming, Punjab CM blocked his route. Akali Dal and AAP were silent," he alleged adding, "I'd like to tell all three of them - how will people who can't secure the route of PM, secure Punjab, secure the nation?"

PM Modi had chosen Ferozepore for election campaigning, his rally was scheduled here. But Congress was scared of his rally,so they hired people in an attempt to stop his rally. You can neither stop us like this nor will people of Punjab like your tactics: HM in Ferozepore, Punjab pic.twitter.com/cDfjPd4pnF — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

Speaking about the saffron party's strategy for Punjab polls, Shah said, "Under PM Modi's leadership, BJP contesting independently along with its 2 allies and for years, we contested only on 22 seats. "I've come to tell Hindu and Sikh brothers and sisters that it's the beginning. In next 5 yrs, we'll bring BJP's Lotus in every household," he added.

Three days ago, Amit Shah had questioned the competence of the state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to lead Punjab.

Can a Chief Minister who cannot provide a secure route to the Prime Minister of India provide security to Punjab, asked Mr Shah while addressing a rally in Ludhiana.

"Channi Sahib is dreaming of forming a Congress government in Punjab again. He's a CM who couldn't provide a secure route to Prime Minister of India. Can he provide security to Punjab?" asked Mr Shah said while addressing a rally at Daresi ground in Ludhiana.

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 06:17 PM IST