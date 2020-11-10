Congress vs Congress: Udit Raj, Digvijaya Singh raise doubts over EVMs; Karti Chidambaram says 'stop blaming' system

As the counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections and the bypolls in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and other states began on Tuesday morning, Congress leaders Udit Raj and Digvijaya Singh raised doubts over the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
Alleging that EVMs can be hacked, Udit Raj said, "When the direction of the objects going towards Mars and Moon can be controlled from the Earth then why can't the EVMs be hacked?"
In another tweet, he questioned, "If the elections were held using EVMs in the US then was there a possibility of Trump's defeat?"
Speaking about his tweet to ANI, Raj said, "EVMs should go even if Congress wins. If one can control satellite on Moon and Mars from the ground, then what is EVM in front of them? During recent Haryana polls, few boys were caught hacking EVMs through bluetooth. I am saying it for all polls, not just Bihar."
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said: "EVMs are not tamper-proof, and selective tampering is done."
"There are seats that we would have not lost in any circumstance but we did by thousands of votes. We'll hold a meeting tomorrow & analyse the results," he added.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has contradicted the two leaders and said: "Whatever be the outcome of any election, it's time to stop blaming the EVM." "In my experience, the EVM system is robust, accurate and dependable," he added.
Suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha also took a potshot at the Congress leaders and tweeted: "Whatever, but please don’t blame the EVM."
Besides, the Election Commission has ridiculed the EVM tampering claims. "It has been clarified time & again that EVMs are robust & tamper-proof. Supreme Court upheld integrity of EVMs more than once. EC had also offered EVM challenge in 2017. Integrity of EVMs is without any doubt & merits no further clarification," said Dy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain.