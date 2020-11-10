Congress vs Congress: Udit Raj, Digvijaya Singh raise doubts over EVMs; Karti Chidambaram says 'stop blaming' system

As the counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections and the bypolls in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and other states began on Tuesday morning, Congress leaders Udit Raj and Digvijaya Singh raised doubts over the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Alleging that EVMs can be hacked, Udit Raj said, "When the direction of the objects going towards Mars and Moon can be controlled from the Earth then why can't the EVMs be hacked?"

In another tweet, he questioned, "If the elections were held using EVMs in the US then was there a possibility of Trump's defeat?"

Speaking about his tweet to ANI, Raj said, "EVMs should go even if Congress wins. If one can control satellite on Moon and Mars from the ground, then what is EVM in front of them? During recent Haryana polls, few boys were caught hacking EVMs through bluetooth. I am saying it for all polls, not just Bihar."