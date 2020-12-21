Congress veteran Motilal Vora passes away: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and others mourn demise

Senior Congress leader Motilal Vora passed away on Monday afternoon at Delhi's Fortis Escort Hospital following post-COVID-19 complications, his family said. He was 93.

Vora was admitted to the hospital a few days ago with a urinary infection. He also had a lung infection and was put on ventilator support, his family said.

Vora, a former Chief Minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh and also a former Governor of Uttar Pradesh, had served as a Rajya Sabha member four times and as a Lok Sabha member once.

Several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ashok Gehlot and others paid their tributes to the departed leader.

"Shri Motilal Vora Ji was among the senior-most Congress leaders, who had vast administrative and organisational experience in a political career that spanned decades. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti," said PM Modi.