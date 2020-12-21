Congress veteran Motilal Vora passes away: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and others mourn demise

Senior Congress leader Motilal Vora passed away on Monday afternoon at Delhi's Fortis Escort Hospital following post-COVID-19 complications, his family said. He was 93.
Vora was admitted to the hospital a few days ago with a urinary infection. He also had a lung infection and was put on ventilator support, his family said.
Vora, a former Chief Minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh and also a former Governor of Uttar Pradesh, had served as a Rajya Sabha member four times and as a Lok Sabha member once.
Several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ashok Gehlot and others paid their tributes to the departed leader.
"Shri Motilal Vora Ji was among the senior-most Congress leaders, who had vast administrative and organisational experience in a political career that spanned decades. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti," said PM Modi.
Rahul Gandhi said that Vora was a "true congressman and a wonderful human being". "We will miss him very much. My love & condolences to his family and friends," he added.
Priyanka Gandhi said that Vora's death is a personal loss for every Congress worker. "Vora ji was a symbol of dedication, loyalty and allegiance towards the Congress ideology," she added in her tweet.
"Heartfelt condolences at the demise of senior Congress leader, Sh. Motilal Vora ji. He was our senior most leader, who spent his entire life serving the Congress Party as union minister, as Chief Minister of MP, as UP Governor, General Secretary & Treasurer of AICC," tweeted Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.
"He was a veteran leader of such extraordinary personality, whose life was dedicated to the Congress. He worked dedicatedly for the party until his last breath. His demise is a huge loss to the party. May his family & supporters find strength. May his soul rest in peace," he added.
Here are other tributes from several politicians:
(With PTI inputs)
