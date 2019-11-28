Congress UP unit gears for swachhta

Lucknow: After joining the alliance to rule Maharashtra, the energized Congress has launched “Swachh Abhiyaan” in the Uttar Pradesh unit to give the party a new thrust in the Bhartiya Janta Party-dominated state.

Showing the door to 10 senior leaders on Sunday, Congress on Wednesday sought disqualification of Rai Barelly legislator Aditi Singh from the Assembly.

Leader of the Congress legislative party Aradhana Mishra submitted a petition in this regard, citing “violation of whip” by Singh as the reason.

Singh, who recently got married to a Punjab Congress MLA, stands accused of attending the Yogi government’s special assembly session on October 2 that marked the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Congress had boycotted the session.

“Aditi was issued notice and even a reminder, but she didn’t respond. Therefore, as per norms, a letter has been written to the assembly speaker to take further action,” said Mishra.

The party took this drastic step despite its strength in the assembly falling from seven to six if the speaker terminates Singh mid term.

Besides, Singh was absent from party’s training session held in Rae Bareli between October 22 and 24 and was served a show cause notice for the same.

Such steps were considered by the party as an indication of her inclination towards BJP.

A senior party leader justified the stand, “The leadership wants to give a stern message to all members that the party will not tolerate indiscipline anymore.

The decision taken by the leaders is binding for all. Members can express their views on internal fora, but indulgence in anti-party activity would be dealt strictly.”

Incidentally, the party hasn’t expelled Aditi so far. “If we remove her from party, her MLAship will remain intact,” leaders say. Singh was unavailable for comment.