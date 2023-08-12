Congress Trains Guns Against PM Modi After Losing No-Confidence Motion |

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday shared his perspective on the recently-concluded Monsoon session of Parliament. He revealed that the opposition had pressed for a statement from the Prime Minister regarding Manipur. Despite their efforts to keep the Parliament functioning, the opposition found itself unheard and eventually resorted to the last resort of initiating a no-confidence motion to compel the PM's address.

Opposition's Voice Drowned by Bill Passing

Chowdhury lamented that while the no-confidence motion was pending, the ruling BJP continued to pass bills in Parliament. This strategic manoeuvring left little room for the opposition to voice its concerns on various bills. He questioned the rationale behind this approach, expressing the opposition's frustration at being marginalized in the legislative process.

Chowdhury questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aversion to the term INDIA. He emphasized that there was no substantial distinction between India and Bharat, underscoring the shared identity of the nation.

Chowdhury's Suspension

Discussing his own suspension from Lok Sabha, Chowdhury highlighted an alarming trend. He deemed this suspension an unprecedented phenomenon that aimed to stifle the opposition's voice. This, according to him, was part of a calculated strategy by the ruling party to undermine the spirit of parliamentary democracy.

No-Confidence Motion Outcome

The no-confidence motion brought forth by the opposition against the NDA government, headed by PM Modi, met its fate with a defeat in the Lok Sabha. The NDA comfortably secured victory through a voice vote, demonstrating their parliamentary strength.

Notably, during the voting process, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, the mover of the motion, was absent, along with other opposition MPs. The three-day motion unfolded as a fierce battle between the ruling coalition and the opposition over issues such as the Manipur violence and other pressing concerns.

Second Instance of No-Confidence Motion

This marked the second time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a no-confidence motion. The first instance occurred in 2018, revolving around the issue of granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh, ultimately leading to the government's triumph.

The session underscored the significant majority held by the NDA, with 331 MPs, including 303 from the BJP. In contrast, the combined strength of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A amounted to 144 MPs, while unaligned party MPs numbered 70 in the Lower House.