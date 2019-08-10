Congress Top Body Picks Sonia Gandhi as Interim Congress President

The Congress Working Committee on Saturday named UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi as the party's interim chief after a meeting of its top body here. The move came after Rahul Gandhi once again rejected its unanimous appeal to reconsider his resignation. The CWC arrived at the decision after discussing reports of five groups, formed earlier in the day, and scrutinising the names of Rahul Gandhi's potential successor. Earlier, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had recused themselves from the process, saying they cannot be part of the consultations as they have been Congress presidents in the past and would not like the opinion of the party leaders to be influenced in any manner.

At 11 am, the Congress' top brass, including ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh, party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ahmed Patel, AK Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad and P Chidambaram, went into a huddle at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here. The CWC decided to consult leaders from across the country and it was divided into five groups for different regions - northeast, east, north, west and south – after Rahul Gandhi called for wider consultations.