Congress tones down, won’t protest

Jaipur

The dilemma within the Congress about dealing with the Rajasthan political crisis was visible as it would not organise the pre-decided pro­test at Raj Bhawan. PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara has made this announcement. It is believed that the party does not want to put in jeopardy its delicate relations with the Governor. Governor Kalraj Mishra had expressed his ire at the protest and sloganeering in his lawns by Congress MLAs on Friday. The Congress now wants to adopt a reconcilliatory approach with its behaviour with the government as its priority now lies in obtaining the Governor’s nod for a special Assembly session.

The Governor on Sunday summoned chief secretary Rajeeva Swaroop and DGP Bhupendra Singh to the Raj Bhawan. He sought a report on the Corona situation in the state from the CS. He also sought a report from the DGP about the security at the Governor House.

The government also sent a revised cabinet note late Saturday night to the Governor with answers to his six queries. The government said it needs to call a special session in view of the Corona situation and to pass around half a dozen bills. It is now awaited the Governor gives sanction for a special Assembly session. The cabinet recommended a session be called after 7 days from July 31. The Governor has yet not given his nod for it.

Guv parroting Centre: Cong

The Congress accused the Rajasthan Governor of resorting to the "worst kind of obstruction of democracy" by raising "superficial and motivated" queries on Gehlot govt’s demand for convening a session of the assembly.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said his party wants a floor test in the state assembly and is "begging" for it, but the governor is not convening the House and "delaying" the trust vote allegedly at the behest of the central government.

"The country is battling against the coronavirus pandemic. The countrymen are facing a severe economic crisis. Over 14 crore jobs have been lost according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy. Small businesses are on the verge of closure. China has taken over our territory. But PM Modi, instead of fighting the virus, the economic crisis and China, is conspiring to topple Cong govs. The reality is the Modi Govt and the BJP have launched an attack on democracy & Constitution," said Ajay Maken, Congress leader.