Congress to raise issues of inflation, unemployment in Parliament, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that Congress will raise a number of issues, including inflation, unemployment and evacuation of the students from Ukraine, in the second part of the Budget session in Parliament.

"We held a discussion on the issues to be raised in the upcoming Parliament session. We will try to raise the issues of inflation, unemployment, MSP for farmers and medical students returning from Ukraine," Mallikarjun Kharge was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The working president of Congress Sonia Gandhi presided over a meeting of the party's Parliamentary strategy group at 10.30 am at 10 Janpath today.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma, K Suresh and Jairam Ramesh arrived at 10 am, Janpath, for the party’s parliamentary strategy group meeting.

The second half of the Budget session will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

The meeting also holds significance in the backdrop of the poll verdict in five states, which came as a rude shock to Congress, which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and also fend off the emerging challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) to replace the party as the fulcrum of anti-BJP politics in the country.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 11:51 AM IST