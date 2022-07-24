e-Paper Get App

Congress to observe 'Satyagraha' on Tuesday when Sonia appears before ED

All MPs, AICC General Secretary and CWC members have been asked to participate in Satyagraha to be organised in Delhi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 09:00 PM IST
Congress to observe 'Satyagraha' on Tuesday when Sonia appears before ED | Photo: IANS

The Congress will observe 'Satyagraha' on Tuesday when their party supremo Sonia Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate officials probing the alleged money laundering in National Herald case.

The Enforcement Directorate has deferred by a day to July 26 the summons issued to Congress President Sonia Gandhi for her questioning in the National Herald newspaper-linked money laundering case, officials said Friday.

They said she is now required to appear before the federal agency on Tuesday, and not on Monday (July 25).

Gandhi, 75, was questioned for over two hours during her first day of questioning in the case on Thursday.

The probe relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

(With inputs from agencies)

