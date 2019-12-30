Congress to help anti-CAA protest victims

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked the party workers to meet the families of the victims killed or wounded in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests and provide them all possible assistance.

"Across India, many young men and women have been wounded and even killed while protesting against the CAA," he said in a tweet, noting that on Saturday he had met the families of two young martyrs in Assam.

In a tweet, the Congress said: "Peaceful protest or democratic dissent is not disloyalty or 'anti-national' as the BJP likes to put it. It is the very foundation of positive civic duty."

Noting the shutdown of Internet in India more than 100 times in 2019, the Congress said it has cost the Indian economy approximately $3 billion, but "the cost to India's democracy and freedom of speech is unquantifiable."

The Congress also cited a circular by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in March 2018, much before the CAA came early this month, keeping out the Muslim long-term visa holders from the right to buy property in India, as a clear case of the BJP government violating the Constitution.

It said: "The RBI allowed members of minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangldesh on long term visas to buy property. This was done with govt approval & prior to any talk of CAA. BJP had always planned to violate the Constitution."