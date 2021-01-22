Congress to elect a new president, but not before June

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee on Friday decided through a video conference to have "a newly elected party president by June end at any cost. There was a unanimity that the May end deadline recommended by the Congress Election Authority be rescheduled. Rather, the organisational elections be held only after the Assembly elections are over.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, who briefed the media on the CWC decision, reiterated yet again that the party will have an "elected president." He said the party would announce the poll schedule "very soon" and it would be as per the party constitution. The party was earlier planning to hold elections by December and later tried to complete the exercise in February; eventually the CEC gave them a May end time table.

The CWC also adopted three resolutions in support of the agitating farmers, appealed to all to take the Covid vaccine and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the leak of sensitive defence matters in a TV anchor’s WhatsApp chat.