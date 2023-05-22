Congress to begin its campaign for social justice in Uttar Pradesh this week

Representative Image |

Lucknow: Taking up the demand for the nationwide caste census raised by its leader Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Congress has decided to march forward on the path of fight for social justice. The UP Congress will begin its campaign for social justice this week.

To begin with the party has convened a convention on social justice. The party has decided to raise the demand for caste census in a big way. The backward leaders of UP Congress would be in the front line of this campaign.

Fight for social justice and caste census

In the preparation of the fight for social justice and caste census, the leaders of UP Congress have already held a series of meetings with the prominent persons of various backward castes in the state. These meetings have been continuing for the past several months at various places in the state.

According to the organization secretary in UP Congress, Anil Yadav, the party is in power in four states of the country on its own.

Congress has appointed three Chief Ministers from backward castes in these four states. Recently in Karnataka congress has made Siddharamiyya as Chief Minister who belonged to the backward Kuruba community.

In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is from a backward caste known as Mali, Maurya, Saini or Kushwaha. Similarly in Chhattisgarh, Congress has appointed Bhupesh Baghel who belonged to the backward community known as Kurmi. Not only this the party has given due importance to the backward leaders in the top positions in the recent past. Outgoing state president of Congress in UP, Ajay Kumar Lallu too was from backward Kaandu community who is now in the working committee.

Congress coins slogan 'Jitni Aabadi, Utna Haq'

Anil said the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has given a slogan 'Jitni Aabadi Utna Haq' (Rights to people as per their numbers) and toeing this the party in UP would march forward. Recently Rahul Gandhi had said that caste census could be the basis of proper representation to every community and it is a right of the deprived class. The in charge of UP Congress Priyanka Gandhi has given proper representation to backward communities while distributing tickets in the state or in the list of state office-bearers. At present nearly half of the chiefs of frontal organizations in UP Congress are from backward communities.

Convention on social justice

Senior UP Congress leader informed that in the convention on social justice organized this Thursday on the occasion of death anniversary of Chandrajit Yadav, the party will chalk out strategy for the movement regarding demand of caste census. The convention will be addressed by the backward leaders of Congress. Anil Yadav said that while Bahujan Samaj Party is keeping mum on caste census, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has only been demanding for it through tweets. Unlike them the congress will take up this fight on the roads and mobilize masses.