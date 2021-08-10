'Congress, TMC's attitude in Rajya Sabha dealt a major blow to democracy': Union Agri Min Narendra Singh Tomar; here's what happened

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday slammed the Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said their "attitude during the discussion in Rajya Sabha has dealt a major blow to democracy". "As soon as it (the discussion) began, Congress, AAP and TMC leaders adopted an undemocratic attitude," said Tomar.

Slamming the opposition parties for opposing the Centre's new farm laws, the Union Agriculture Minister said, "Since the beginning of the Monsoon session of Parliament, the Govt of India has been saying that we're ready to hold a detailed discussion on any subject including those related to agriculture." "Congress is not able to digest the fact that farmers are prospering with the new govt policies," he added.

The "attitude" of the opposition parties proves that there is nothing black in the new farm laws. Black can only be seen in the clothes of Opposition leaders, Tomar further said.