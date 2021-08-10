'Congress, TMC's attitude in Rajya Sabha dealt a major blow to democracy': Union Agri Min Narendra Singh Tomar; here's what happened

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday slammed the Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said their "attitude during the discussion in Rajya Sabha has dealt a major blow to democracy". "As soon as it (the discussion) began, Congress, AAP and TMC leaders adopted an undemocratic attitude," said Tomar.
Slamming the opposition parties for opposing the Centre's new farm laws, the Union Agriculture Minister said, "Since the beginning of the Monsoon session of Parliament, the Govt of India has been saying that we're ready to hold a detailed discussion on any subject including those related to agriculture." "Congress is not able to digest the fact that farmers are prospering with the new govt policies," he added.
The "attitude" of the opposition parties proves that there is nothing black in the new farm laws. Black can only be seen in the clothes of Opposition leaders, Tomar further said.
Narendra Singh Tomar's remarks came after several leaders of opposition parties tied black armbands, wore black coloured clothes to protest against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, saying that the "voice of opposition being suppressed in Parliament".
Following continued uproar by opposition members, Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the fifth time today till 4:00 pm.
Opposition MPs raised slogans demanding discussion on the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws, and other issues. Rajya Sabha was first adjourned till 12 noon and when the House met again some opposition MPs trooped into the well of the House and began sloganeering and raised placards during the Question Hour. The Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the House till 2 pm.
There was high drama in the house as opposition MPs again began sloganeering during a discussion on the farm laws and the House was adjourned again for 15 minutes.
The House met at 3:07 pm after a 15 minute break, following which Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the fourth time in the day.
On Tuesday, several opposition MPs were seen dressed in black or with black bands tied on their arms to protest the suppression of their voices in Parliament by the government which they said was not giving them time to discuss the alleged use of Pegasus spyware and farmers' issues.
The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19, and inflation.
The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13.
(With ANI inputs)
