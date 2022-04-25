Congress threatening Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor, says BJP

The BJP on Sunday alleged that former Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor was “threatened” by the ministers of the then Congress government to buy a painting worth Rs 2 crore from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, “Rana Kapoor did not want to give Rs 2 crore, but ministers of the Congress government pressurised him, saying that if he didn't buy the painting from Priyanka Gandhi, then the Gandhi family will wreak havoc on him.” Bhatia further alleged that when the Congress was in power, members of the Gandhi family used to pressurise former ministers for some of the paintings to be bought using the proceeds of crime.

His statements came after Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor recently informed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that he was “forced” by a then Congress Minister to buy an MF Hussain painting from Priyanka for Rs 2 crore. Bhatia also raked up the Hanuman Chalisa ruckus in Mumbai, saying that people who recited Hanuman Chalisa in Maharashtra were facing sedition charges and journalists who exposed the matter of communal politics in Rajasthan were also being charged with sedition. He questioned when did it became a treason to recite Hanuman Chalisa.

As per the chargesheet filed by the ED in Mumbai, Kapoor informed the agency that he was persuaded by Murli Deora and his son Milind to buy the painting, and the Deoras told him that the sale proceeds were utilised for the treatment of Sonia Gandhi in New York. The ED is investigating a money laundering case against Kapoor and his family members. A case has also been registered against Kapoor for illegally giving a loan of Rs 1,900 crore to Gautam Thapar's Avanta company. The ED has alleged that a bribe of Rs 300 crore was paid to Kapoor for facilitating around Rs 1,900 crore loans from Yes Bank to Thapar's company.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 09:39 AM IST