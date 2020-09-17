Congress targets PM Modi on his Birthday

Prime minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday today. Several world leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Nepal PM KP Oli wished PM on his birthday. Indian politicians and BJP leaders also extended their wishes to PM Modi.
Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor also wished PM. At the same time, Congress targeted PM Modi over the growing unemployment in the country.
Delhi youth Congress on Twitter posted a video of Modi lookalike Abhinandhan Pathak mocking Modi.
Check out the video here:Ebe
Even Rahul Gandhi also targeted PM on the growing unemployment.
In addition to Delhi, people in Coimbatore also celebrated the Prime Minister's birthday with 70kgs of laddu. They offered laddu to Lord Shiva ahead of his birthday.
The BJP has organised a Seva Saptah from September 14 to 20 coinciding with the PM's birthday.
The party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event.
he BJP has organised a Seva Saptah from September 14 to 20 coinciding with the PM's birthday.
The party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event.
(With inputs from ANI)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)