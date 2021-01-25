Congress suspends Puducherry minister after ‘quit’ notice

Chennai

Hours after veteran Puducherry Congress leader and Public Works Department Minister A Namassivayam announced his decision to quit from the Cabinet and legislatorship, he was suspended from the party on Monday. Along with Namassivayam, another Congress MLA E Theeppainthan resigned from their Assembly membership.

It was suspected that the decisions to resign was orchestrated by the BJP just as in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. However there was no confirmation of the same as it remained unclear where Namassivayam and Theeppainthan were headed.

On Sunday night, Namassivayam had announced his intention to quit. However the Congress on Monday expelled him from the primary membership of the party for indulging in anti-party activities.

Namassivayam was disillusioned ever since his claim for Chief Ministership was overlooked by the Congress high command four years ago.

It was being rumoured the BJP, which had managed to get three of its members nominated to the Assembly through Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi had got in touch with a few ruling Congress MLAs attempting to wean them away.