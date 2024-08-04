Congress Steps Up Preparations For Uttar Pradesh By-Elections

PTI

The Congress party has intensified its preparations for the upcoming by-elections to be held on ten assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. The party, contesting the by-elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP), has announced the appointment of in-charges in all ten districts to expedite preparations.

Additionally, state officials, including the state president, will conduct overnight stays across the state to connect with the people and rally support. The following morning, a Prabhat Pheri (morning procession) will be organized to further engage the public.

This decision was taken during a meeting of the Congress Committee officials at the State Congress Headquarters here.

State President Ajay Rai praised the Congress for its commendable performance in the Lok Sabha elections, attributing the success to the hard work of the party members. "We must not rest on our laurels but continue to work even harder to ensure the India alliance's victory in the upcoming by-elections," Rai said.

He emphasised that the by-elections will lay the foundation for the 2027 assembly elections in the state, urging members to start preparations with full dedication.

Rai also highlighted the importance of strengthening the organization. He directed the in-charge secretaries to actively work in their designated areas and instructed the in-charge general secretaries and secretaries to attend district committee meetings for physical verification of district and city committees.

Additionally, he called for meetings with the chairpersons of frontal organizations, departments, and cells, with reports to be submitted on the status of these committees.

Former ministers Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Shiv Pandey, state vice-president Dinesh Singh, Vishwavijay Singh, Maqsood Khan, Sharad Mishra, and Vivekanand Pathak were present at the meeting.

Accountability fixed

Ajay Rai established clear responsibilities for each officer in the districts and cities. He appointed at least five vice-presidents, defining their tasks and assigning a general secretary in-charge for every assembly and a secretary in-charge for every block. In urban areas, a general secretary will be appointed for every five large wards, and a secretary for every two large wards, with monthly review reports to be submitted to the district and city Congress committees.

The meeting was also attended by newly elected MPs Tanuj Punia and Rakesh Rathore. They were asked to contribute to the party's ongoing efforts.