Congress Slams PM Modi For Digs At INDIA Name

The Congress hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday over his remarks targeting the newly-formed alliance for its name, claiming he was making such comments as he was “rattled” and wanted to divert attention from the Manipur issue.

“Call us whatever you want”, but “we are INDIA” and will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.

Manipur is burning

“We are talking about Manipur, which is burning”, but the Prime Minister is “talking about East India (Company) and saying INDIA means East India (Company),” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

“Why is he (Modi) rattled by the name of our alliance INDIA, if he thinks there is nothing in a name? This means that with the opposition meetings being held successfully in Patna and in Bengaluru, they (BJP) are getting rattled and scared. They are saying all this in their fear and recalling East India Company and Indian Mujahideen,” he said in a video released by the party.

“They are aligned with the ideology that helped the East India Company and the British. They did not participate in the Quit India movement and the freedom movement. And the people of the ideology that killed (Mahatma) Gandhiji are telling us that we are directionless. We are not directionless, we show the way. Prime Minister Modi has become directionless,” he said.

TMC condemns Modi

The Trinamool Congress alleged that Modi’s comparison of a political alliance to a terrorist group is a “desperate move to divert public mind from the Manipur crisis”. “Instead of talking outside Parliament, we challenge him to discuss the Manipur issue in the House. Prioritize people over politics,” TMC spokesperson and MP Derek O'Brien said.

In a tweet, the Rashtriya Janata Dal said it is very shameful that 'Indian' PM remembers “only Indian Mujahideen and PFI on the mention of 'INDIA', not ISRO, AIIMS, IIT, IIM, IISc, NPCIL, IAS, IPS, IFS, IAF, Indian Army, Indian Navy, ITBP...or even his own designation”.

“It's sad that the PM is comparing the name of our country 'India' with terror outfits,” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said on Modi's remarks.