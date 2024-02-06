Jairam Ramesh Slams PM Modi For Criticising Nehru, Congress in Parliament | File

In a fiery exchange in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the Congress party has ignited a political storm. The verbal spar prompted a strong response from the Congress, with Jairam Ramesh, Secretary in-charge Communications for the Indian National Congress, taking to Twitter to PM Modi for his remarks.

In a tweet, Ramesh accused the Prime Minister of being "at his nonsensical worst" during his address in the Lok Sabha. He went on to claim that Modi's personal attacks on Nehru were a result of deep insecurities and complexes. Ramesh asserted that such behavior, unlike former leaders like Vajpayee and Advani, only served to demean the office of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister was at his nonsensical worst in the Lok Sabha yesterday and undoubtedly will stage a repeat performance in the Rajya Sabha today. He suffers from deep insecurities and complexes which makes him attack Nehru not politically, but personally in a vicious manner.… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 6, 2024

Ramesh labeled Modi's combination of "megalomania and Nehruphobia" as a toxic mix, suggesting that it is contributing to what he referred to as the "Murder Of Democracy in India." According to Ramesh, the people of India, particularly the youth, have decided that Modi's recent speech in the Lok Sabha would be his last as Prime Minister, predicting the end of what he termed as "Das Saal Anyay Kaal."

What PM Modi said about Nehru in Lok Sabha?

The controversy arose from Modi's statement in the Lok Sabha, where he asserted that the country had suffered from the mindset of the Congress party. He accused the party of not trusting the capabilities of the countrymen and viewing themselves as rulers, considering the public as inferior. The Prime Minister went further, quoting former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's alleged belief that Indians were lazy and less intelligent, claiming that this mindset still influences the Congress party today.

As political tensions escalate, the nation watches closely to see how this war of words will impact the political landscape in the coming days.