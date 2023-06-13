Congress Slams PM Modi After Former Twitter CEO's Revelation On Gag During Farmers' Protest

Screenshot from the Jack Dorsey interview. | Twitter

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate launched a scathing attack on the government, accusing it of stifling Twitter, which has evolved into a crucial platform for public expression. Shrinate emphasised that Twitter serves as a hub for news generation and enables ordinary citizens to share their concerns, opinions, and grievances openly.

Shrinate pointed out that the founder and former CEO of Twitter has explicitly stated that during the farmer agitation against the three black farm laws, the Modi government exerted pressure on Twitter to block accounts showcasing the farmer protests. The government allegedly threatened to conduct raids on Twitter and its employees and even shut down the platform in India if the demands were not met.



Shrinate asked, "What does he, the Twitter founder and former CEO, have to gain by lying or telling the truth, whereas the government stands to gain a lot through deception. It all connects together." She highlighted the events of May 2021, when the farmer agitation reached its zenith, and accused the BJP of propagating false information through their fake news factory. Multiple leaders allegedly tweeted a concocted "tool kit," which was later labeled as manipulated media. Subsequently, on May 24, 2021, Twitter was raided.

Why raid Twitter?

Shrinate highlighted that the motive behind the crackdown on Twitter was to suppress the farmer agitation and convey a message that anyone supporting or highlighting the movement would face suppression. She questioned why the Prime Minister, as the leader of the country, would be fearful of a 21-year-old climate activist. She further questioned why the Prime Minister would be uncomfortable with the presence of figures like Rihanna or statements made by Greta Thunberg. Shrinate criticized the government's response to voices from alternate media sources such as NewsClick, The Wire, Newslaundry, The Quint, Dainik Bhaskar, and Bharat Samachar. She claimed that anyone exposing the government or asking uncomfortable questions would face raids, humiliation, and pressure to submit.



She said last, but not the least, the opposition voices are regularly suppressed at the behest of the Modi government. She cited how the Twitter account of Rahul Gandhi was blocked in Augusst 2021 and there was no subscriber growth in his account for six month from Augusst 2021 to February 2022.



Shrinate also spoke about the data breach that has happened in CoWIN. The most feeble response from the government was, but, the most bizarre, which has actually opened up Pandora's box. The Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology has come on record to say that this breach is a previous data breach and stolen data.



'PM scared of truth'

"So, the reality is that you cannot keep the data of crores of Indians safe, but, you want to point fingers, you want to coax platforms into submission because they show you the truth, but, the reality also is that all platforms, each and every platform of this country available to us, will be used to show you the mirror, of exposing you, of telling the truth and come what may. We are willing to pay any price for this, but, what has happened is, that a hundred and forty crore Indians today feel embarrassed, today feel ashamed that in elected government, a Prime Minister so rattled by the truth, tells a social media platform to not show the farmer agitation," she added.

Shrinate concluded by asserting that opposition voices are consistently suppressed under the influence of the Modi government. She pointed out that the Twitter account of Rahul Gandhi was blocked in August 2021, and there was no growth in his subscriber count for six months, from August 2021 to February 2022.

Shrinate also addressed the recent data breach in CoWIN and criticized the government's feeble response, which she found both bizarre and concerning. The Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology claimed that the breach was connected to a previous data breach and stolen data.

She emphasised that while the government fails to ensure the security of the data of millions of Indians, it attempts to divert attention by pointing fingers and coercing platforms that expose the truth. Shrinate proclaimed that every platform in the country will be used to hold up a mirror, exposing the government and speaking the truth, regardless of the consequences. She emphasized the willingness to pay any price for this cause. Shrinate concluded by expressing that 1.4 billion Indians feel embarrassed and ashamed that an elected Prime Minister, who feels threatened by the truth, would instruct a social media platform to censor the farmer agitation.

