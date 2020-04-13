Congress slams Modi govt for not keeping CM-Relief Fund as part of CSR, like PM-Cares

Recently the Ministry of Corporate Affairs had clarified that funds donated to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund or the State Relief Fund would not count towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

As per the COVID-19 related FAQs released by the Ministry, only donations to the newly formed PM-CARES Fund count towards CSR -- something that Congress leader and the Rajya Sabha's Deputy leader of Opposition, Anand Sharma calls discriminatory.

"The Central government should not discriminate against states. PMNRF already exists and there’s also the CM relief fund. The decision to make PM CARES is wrong. Its money should be transferred to PMNRF, which is audited by CAG," Sharma said on Monday.