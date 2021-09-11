'Congress should stop misleading people': Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar amid farmers protest against Centre's farm laws

Even though the farmers today called off their protest over IAS officer Ayush Sinha's controversial "crack their (farmers) heads" remark that he made last month, their main reason of protests against the Centre over three farm laws will still continue. Opposition party Congress has been on the forefront to support the farmers since the introduction of the three laws.

However, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday slammed Congress for misleading the people by taking the advantage of the farmers protests. He said, "a specific section of people are involved in farmers' stir and not all of them are farmers." Targetting the Congress, he further said, "all such actions are politically motivated and everyone is aware of those who are behind such kinds of statements against Haryana govt."

Adding if anyone disrupts law and order, then it is duty of state administration to maintain it, the CM said "Congress shouldn't achieve political ambitions by making such statements." "If the party seeks to fulfill its role as opposition, they shouldn't incite people," Khattar added.

Congress should stop misleading people. A specific section of people are involved in farmers' stir. Not all of them are farmers. All such actions are politically motivated and everyone is aware of those who are behind such kinds of statements (against Haryana govt): CM ML Khattar pic.twitter.com/mcfWOsMCyx — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

Notably, the Haryana government today ordered a judicial probe into last month's clash. Following this, farmers called off their sit-in outside the Karnal district headquarters.

A joint press conference by Haryana government officials and farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni was held in Karnal after both sides reached an agreement, leading to the ending of the stand-off.

About 10 protesters were hurt in the clash with police in Karnal on August 28 when they tried to march towards the venue of a BJP meeting. Sinha, a 2018-batch IAS officer was caught on tape allegedly telling policemen to "break the heads" of farmers if they cross the line. Following the incident, farmers had been demanding the suspension of Sinha. On September 2, he was transferred out of Karnal and posted as additional secretary of Citizen Resources Information Department.

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary Devender Singh on Saturday said the meeting between farmer leaders and the government officials was held in a positive atmosphere.

However, Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Chief Gurnam Singh Charuni has said that although all the issues can be sorted out through talks but the "Centre's motive is still not clear" on holding further talks to resolve the matter of withdrawing the three laws. Several rounds of meetings were held with the administration, but the meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday remained inconclusive.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 06:54 PM IST