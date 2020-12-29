Congress sets up panel to celebrate 50 years of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday approved the setting up of a committee, led by former Defence Minister AK Antony, to plan and coordinate the party's activities to commemorate the historic 50th anniversary of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the formation of the committee... to commemorate the war that India won in 1971, which holds testimony to the special relationship between our two countries," party General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said in a communique.

The committee will be headed by AK Antony and Praveen Davar has been appointed as convener.

The panel includes Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan, and former Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Former President Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee, a party spokesperson, has also been named a member of the panel.

Other members include former Haryana Minister Kiran Choudhry, Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Major Ved Prakash. Praveen Davar has been made the panel's Convener.