Congress, Samajwadi Party To Have Joint Candidate Under INDIA Bloc In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | X

In a significant political move, the Congress party will not field its candidates in the upcoming assembly by-elections in Uttar Pradesh. Instead, the joint candidate of the INDIA alliance will contest under the Samajwadi Party (SP) symbol.

This decision was announced by SP President Akhilesh Yadav on social media late ‘Wednesday night, signalling a united front between the two parties in the state, Sources within the SP revealed that a crucial phone conversation took place between SP President Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on ‘Wednesday night.

Initially, the SP had allocated the Ghaziabad and Khair seats to Congress for the by-elections, but the latter remained firm on its demand to contest five seats. On Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav had agreed to grant an additional seat, Phulpur, to Congress. However, following the conversation between Rahul and Akhilesh, the Congress decided not to field its candidates under its own symbol.

The move mirrors the political strategy adopted during the Haryana assembly elections, where the SP refrained from fielding its candidates due to a lack of agreement over seat-sharing with the Congress. The breakthrough in Uttar Pradesh is attributed to the direct communication between the top leaders of both parties, leading to a decision that aligns with the INDIA alliance’s broader goal of political unity. In his late-night social media post, Akhilesh Yadav emphasized the spirit of collaboration, stating, "It is not about seats but about victory."

He announced that, under this strategy, the INDIA alliance's joint candidates would contest all nine by-election seats using the Samajwadi Party’s ‘cycle' symbol. He further emphasized the alliance’s united stance, saying, "Congress and Samajwadi Party are standing united, shoulder to shoulder for a big victory. The INDIA alliance is poised to write a new chapter of triumph in these by-elections.”

Akhilesh highlighted the enhanced strength of the SP with the support of Congress, from its top leadership down to grassroots workers. "With this unprecedented cooperation and support, every worker of the 'India Alliance’ across all nine assembly seats is energized and resolute in their mission to win," he added.

The SP President also underscored the significance of the upcoming by-elections, describing them as a fight to protect the country's constitution, harmony, and the honour of the PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpashankyak). He made a fervent appeal to voters, saying, "Not even a single vote should be squandered, not even a single vote should be divided.”

Akhilesh expressed confidence that this unity within the INDIA alliance, driven by a commitment to national interest, would pave the way for a new era of political success.