 'Congress, RJD Taking Out Yatra For Protecting Foreign Infiltrators': PM Modi At Rally In Bihar's Purnea- VIDEO
Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 08:37 PM IST
PM Modi

Patna: Giving his guarantee that action would be taken against all infiltrators, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD`s Tejashwi Yadav and other opposition leaders of shielding foreign infiltrators by raising slogans and taking out yatra ‘shamelessly’.

Without taking names of the opposition leaders, Modi while addressing a public rally in Purnea, a major town in the Muslim-dominated region of Seemanchal, contended that people of Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam were concerned about the safety of their sisters and daughters and sisters due to infiltration.

“There is not only danger to the dignity of Bihar but also to the identity of Bihar. Infiltration is posing danger to demography in Seemanchal region and eastern part of the country. It is the reason I had announced the Demography Mission from the Red Fort. But because RJD and Congress and its ecosystem for the vote bank are protecting infiltrators, and shamelessly are raising slogans and taking out yatras for shielding foreign infiltrators,” he remarked.

"From the land of Purnea, I want to make them understand very well that they should listen clearly to whoever the infiltrator has to go out, our government is firm on driving out infiltrators. How much you (opposition) try, infiltrators have to leave the country,” he remarked.

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Slams PM Modi, Calls ₹100 Crore Rally In Purnea A 'Burden On Poor State...
He said that in India, the law of India would prevail and not the whims of infiltrators. “This is Modi's guarantee - action will be taken against infiltrators, and the country will also see good results," he remarked.

He asserted Congress, an ally of RJD, had so much hatred for Bihar that they were comparing it (Bihar) with Beedi.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, who had visited Makahand field during his Voter Adhikar Yatra, PM said that Gandhi must not have listened about ‘makhana’ before.

He also inaugurated Purnea Airport and laid foundation stone and inaugurated projects worth more than Rs 40,000 crore.

