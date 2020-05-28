Congress' Ria D'Souza mocks Sambit Patra over possible COVID-19 status, claims he's doing it to 'escape jail'

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra was on Thursday admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon after he showed symptoms of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Congress' Ria D'Souza mocked Patra and said that he was using the pandemic to escape jail. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Omg....Look who is faking it to escape jail. Shame on u Sambit to use a pandemic just to escape legal actions.. @BJP4India's @sambitswaraj Hospitalised After He Showed COVID-19 Symptoms."
Twitter users slammed Ria D'Souza for mocking the BJP spokesperson who was in the hospital. "I don't agree with Sambit. But I am human enough not to rejoice in this pandemic," a Twitter user said.
Some Twitter users also pointed out that when Congress leader Sanjay Jha was admitted after showing symptoms of COVID-19, he received warm wishes from BJP as well. "Saw the difference when Sanjay Jha was tested positive what did BJP supporters say now look at their post. Bhakto do these people deserve mercy?" a Twitter user wrote.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
Meanwhile, with 6,566 more coronavirus cases and 194 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 1,58,333 on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs.
The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 86,110, while 67,692 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said. The death toll due to the infection has reached 4,531 in the country.
(With inputs from ANI)
